3 more charged over armed gang robbery in King Albert Park

Three more Malaysian men have been charged with robbery after they allegedly took part in a heist involving cash and valuables worth over $4.3 million at a house in King Albert Park.

Kartik Palaniappan, 31; Mohd Hamidon Ahmed, 47 and Mohd Hashim Ismail, 49 were hauled to a Singapore district court on May 8.

They are accused of being part of a group that robbed 11 people at around 2am on April 18 while armed with parangs and baseball bats.

The Straits Times understands that the robbery took place during a gambling session at the house near Dunearn Road.

Two other Malaysians – Goh Boon Tong, 28, and Muhammad Tauffiq Ahmad Fauzi, 32 – are said to have taken part in the same heist, and they were earlier charged with robbery on May 2.

Among other things, the group allegedly took cryptocurrency and cash in different currencies totalling more than $3.9 million from a 29-year-old woman.

The men are also said to have robbed a 31-year-old man of a watch worth $320,000 and a Ferrari car key valued at $400.

Tauffiq’s case has been adjourned to June 20. The cases involving the four other men will be mentioned again in court on May 15.

For committing armed gang robbery, an offender can be jailed for up to 20 years and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.