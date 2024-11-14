Manager jailed for collecting $400k in kickbacks from migrant workers

Former operations manager of conservancy company Lian Cheng Contracting, Ho Chiak Hock Derrick, was on Nov 14 sentenced to 24 weeks’ imprisonment for collecting kickbacks from migrant workers.

The 55-year-old Singaporean would illegally collect between $1,500 and $15,500 from each worker for the renewal of their work permits, according to a statement by the Ministry of Manpower.

Ho collected kickbacks amounting to $396,440 from 57 migrant workers in the company from 2014 to 2020.

He would collect kickbacks from the workers directly or through his former colleague, Rakibul, and three migrant workers – Shamim, Dhar

Newton and Ahamed Rana – under his charge.

“This is one of the largest cases of kickbacks investigated by MOM to date," said MOM divisional director Adrian Quek.

"We take a serious view of employers demanding payments from workers as a condition of employment, which is reprehensible and illegal."

Ho faced a total of 61 charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act (EFMA) for the collection of kickbacks. He pleaded guilty to 20 charges, with the remaining 41 charges taken into consideration during sentencing.

Migrant workers who believe they are giving kickbacks can seek help by contacting MOM at 6438 5122 or the Migrant Workers’ Centre at 6536 2692. They can also go to go.gov.sg/reportinfringement

Members of the public who are aware of suspicious employment activities, or who know of persons or employers who contravene the EFMA, should report the matter to MOM.