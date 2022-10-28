310 people investigated in 896 scam cases involving over $5.8 million

The scam cases comprise mainly e-commerce scams, investment scams, job scams, tech support scams, Government and China Officials impersonation scams and phishing scams.

A total of 310 people are being investigated for their suspected involvement in about 900 scam cases where victims reportedly lost over $5.8 million.

The 896 cases of scams comprise mainly e-commerce scams, investment scams, job scams, tech support scams, Government and China Officials impersonation scams and phishing scams, said the police on Thursday.

This was after officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven Police Land Divisions conducted a two-week operation between Oct 14 and 27.

A total of 208 men and 102 women, aged between 16 and 85, are assisting in investigations for their suspected involvement as scammers or money mules.

They are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Scam cases have been on the rise in Singapore. A total of $227.8 million was lost to the top 10 scam types in the first six months of 2022, up from the $142.5 million lost in the same period in 2021.

The offence of cheating carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine, while the offence of money laundering carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

The offence of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine of up to $125,000, an imprisonment term of up to three years, or both.

The police reminded the public to always reject requests by others to use their bank account or mobile lines as they may be linked to the crimes, thereby making them accountable.