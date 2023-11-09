 39-year-old man arrested for allegedly breaking into mosque, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

39-year-old man arrested for allegedly breaking into mosque

39-year-old man arrested for allegedly breaking into mosque
The incident happened on Nov 1 at about 9.10am at the Masjid Ar-Raudhah mosque.PHOTO: MASJID AR-RAUDHAH
Yong Li Xuan
Nov 09, 2023 01:30 am

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a mosque.

The incident happened on Nov 1 at about 9.10am, at the Masjid Ar-Raudhah mosque in Bukit Batok East Avenue 2, said the police in a statement on Wednesday.

A total of 14 donation boxes in the mosque were tampered with and cash was allegedly stolen from them, the police said.

Officers from Jurong Police Division managed to identify the suspect through images from police cameras as well as investigations on the ground, and arrested him on Nov 7.

The man will be charged on Thursday with the offence of housebreaking. If convicted, he may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

The police advised the public to secure doors, windows and other openings with good quality grilles and close-shackled padlocks before leaving their premises unattended, even for a short while.

One of the videos showed Mohd Heirizal Kamarzaman swaggering and making an obscene hand gesture.
Singapore

Jail for woman who unlawfully recorded fiance’s videos at Police Cantonment Complex

Related Stories

63-year-old man found dead in Eunos flat, a day after fatal fall of woman and baby two blocks away

Valuables worth nearly $1m seized in 2-day police operation against unlawful remote betting

42 suspects hauled up for illegal gambling activities

People should refrain also from keeping large sums of cash and valuables in any premises, the police said.

The public should install a burglar alarm, motion sensor light or closed-circuit television cameras to cover access points into their premises, the police added.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

policeSINGAPORE CRIMEMOSQUES