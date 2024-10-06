 4 Bidadari flats sold for over $1m shortly after hitting MOP, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
4 Bidadari flats sold for over $1m shortly after hitting MOP

There have been five resale flat transactions at the Alkaff Vista project.PHOTO: SM FILE
Oct 06, 2024 08:12 am

Five units in the Bidadari HDB estate have changed hands over the last two months.

Four of them were sold for over a million dollars, with the highest being $1.2 million.

The first Bidadari flat to be sold in the resale market was transacted in August and four more followed in September, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The five resale flats are all from Alkaff Vista, the first batch of pre-sale flats in the new district. This project just reached its five-year minimum occupation period (MOP) in the second half of this year.

Four four-room units with an area of ​​94 sq m were sold at prices between $937,500 and $1.17 million, while a five-room unit with an area of ​​113 sq m was sold at $1.2 million.

Provost's Chair Professor Sing Tien Foo at NUS Business School's Department of Real Estate said the high resale prices in Bidadari are not surprising. Other new HDB projects on the city fringe, such as units on Dawson Road in Queenstown, have also seen high resale prices.

He also believes the resale prices will continue to be strong in the future.

