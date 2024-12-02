Woman says neighbour pounds on adjoining wall when she cooks

Seventy-year-old retiree Li cooks at home but the basic household activity seems to raise the ire of her neighbour.

The 17th-storey resident of Block 536 Upper Cross Street claimed her neighbour since 2019 has been frequently pounding on the adjoining wall and creating a ruckus whenever Ms Li cooks.

"I seldom eat out and always cook at home. But she said it makes her flat too hot and told me not to cook," Ms Li told Shin Min Daily News, adding that the pounding used to happen only during mealtimes but its frequency increased during the pandemic.

At about 7pm on Nov 12, Ms Li was watching TV when the pounding on the wall started. So she went over to the neighbour's flat to confront her but backed off when her neighbour allegedly threatened her with a pole.

"I have called the police many times since last year, complained to relevant departments and even sought help from the Town Council but not only did the problem not get solved, but the situation has worsened and she threatened me, 'If you keep cooking, I will keep knocking.'"

The two neighbours were scheduled for mediation on Nov 30, 2023, but Ms Li said her neighbour did not show up.

Ms Li's neighbour refuses to speak to the media.