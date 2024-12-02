 Woman says neighbour pounds on adjoining wall when she cooks, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Woman says neighbour pounds on adjoining wall when she cooks

Woman says neighbour pounds on adjoining wall when she cooks
Ms Li confronted the neighbour on Nov 12.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
TNP
Dec 02, 2024 06:43 am

Seventy-year-old retiree Li cooks at home but the basic household activity seems to raise the ire of her neighbour.

The 17th-storey resident of Block 536 Upper Cross Street claimed her neighbour since 2019 has been frequently pounding on the adjoining wall and creating a ruckus whenever Ms Li cooks.

"I seldom eat out and always cook at home. But she said it makes her flat too hot and told me not to cook," Ms Li told Shin Min Daily News, adding that the pounding used to happen only during mealtimes but its frequency increased during the pandemic.

At about 7pm on Nov 12, Ms Li was watching TV when the pounding on the wall started. So she went over to the neighbour's flat to confront her but backed off when her neighbour allegedly threatened her with a pole.

"I have called the police many times since last year, complained to relevant departments and even sought help from the Town Council but not only did the problem not get solved, but the situation has worsened and she threatened me, 'If you keep cooking, I will keep knocking.'"

The two neighbours were scheduled for mediation on Nov 30, 2023, but Ms Li said her neighbour did not show up.

Ms Zhong with the order from the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals.
Singapore

Woman claims neighbour smokes in own flat despite CDRT order to stop

Related Stories

Punggol 'neighbour from hell' now a 'menace' in Redhill

Resident fumes over neighbour's BBQ party in HDB corridor

Man claims neighbour's renovation debris killed his 8 kois

Ms Li's neighbour refuses to speak to the media.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

neighbourly disputeshdb flatChinatown

TNP

tnp@sph.com.sg
Read articles by TNP