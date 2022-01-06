40 evacuated after corridor fire in Jurong West block

The fire involved items along the common area on the second floor, said SCDF.

A fire broke out at Block 534 Jurong West Street 52 on Tuesday evening (Jan 4).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp that they were alerted to the fire, which involved items along the common area on the second floor, at around 6.10pm.

SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet.

The police evacuated about 40 people from the affected block.

SCDF added: "A person was assessed for smoke inhalation and subsequently refused conveyance to the hospital. Another person was assessed for smoke inhalation and SCDF's assistance was not required."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stomper Jack shared a video taken at the scene, showing the fire raging on the second-floor corridor of the block.

In the video, someone can be heard asking "inside got people or not?" and another woman replying "all come out already".