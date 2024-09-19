Car catches fire at Changi Airport

A car caught fire in Changi Airport Terminal 3 Departure Drive on Sept 18.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire involving a car at 3pm.

No one was injured, SCDF said, and the fire was doused using a water jet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF added.

A video of the incident shows thick, black smoke billowing into the air near Crowne Plaza Changi Airport.

Parts of the car were charred and blistered.

According to SCDF’s latest annual statistics, it responded to 215 vehicle fires in 2023, a 5.4 per cent increase from 204 such cases the previous year.