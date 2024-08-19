48,600 tickets allocated for Pope Francis’ mass

Pope Francis will make his first visit to Singapore from Sept 11-13. He will hold a mass for the faithful on Sept 12 at the National Stadium.

All 48,600 tickets in the papal mass ballot have been allocated after the final round of balloting closed a minute to midnight on Aug 18.

Registration for seats to Pope Francis’ Sept 12 mass - his first in Singapore - opened on June 24 and was extended till August after overwhelming demand prompted a surprise second ballot.

Mr Lawrence Chan, the event’s head of ticketing, had earlier estimated that at least six out of 10 applicants would be successful in their bid.

An extra 6,000 tickets were added in the second ballot, held from Aug 5 to 18, with limited views of the altar and stage.

The total number of people who bid for the tickets was not disclosed.

The caveat is of little consequence to Ms Monica Magdalene, 59, who on the morning of Aug 19 was ecstatic to learn that she had managed to snag a ticket in the second round.

The executive, who was baptised four months ago, said: “To be able to be with His Holiness in the same mass and gathering... I feel when something like this is presented to Catholics we should embrace (it) gladly and joyously.”

The papal mass is expected to be the highlight of the 87-year-old pontiff’s maiden visit to Singapore from Sept 11 to 13, the last leg of his Asia Pacific tour.

One disappointed Catholic, Facebook user Raymond Raphael Tan, jokingly asked on a Catholic social media group if anyone else would be joining him for a “picnic” outside the venue, “like Taylor Swift”.

In March, hundreds of Swifties who were unable to get a ticket for the American pop star’s six sold-out concerts at the National Stadium took to laying out “picnics” on the grounds of the Singapore Sports Hub so they could listen to her performance.

There are 32 churches and about 243,000 Roman Catholics in Singapore, according to the 2020 census.

Some 20 per cent of the total seats available have been reserved for volunteers and invited guests, including overseas bishops, priests and laity.

The mass will be held at the National Stadium, 38 years after the first papal mass celebrated by Pope John Paul II took place at the old National Stadium in 1986.

Security and bag checks will commence at 12.30pm, a half hour before the gates open at 1pm.

Attendees must be seated by 3.30pm and the pontiff will arrive at 4.30pm.

The mass will begin at 5.15pm and end at 7.30pm.

It will be livestreamed in full.

Details of the mass programme can be found at the official Pope Francis Singapore 2024 webpage.