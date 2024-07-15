5 taken to hospital after hornet attack at Sungei Buloh

Some visitors were seen putting ice packs on their heads after getting stung by bees at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

Five people were taken to hospital after they were reportedly stung by hornets at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

Xiahongshu user Si Zai shared that when he was about to leave the nature reserve on July 14, he saw an ambulance parked at the entrance and exit.

He was shocked to find some visitors had been "stung by bees".

When he got closer, he saw a row of people sitting on stools, several of them applying ice packs to their heads.

"I talked to relatives of one of the injured people and discovered he had been stung by a bee," said Si Zai.

"It was a bit scary because we had just walked out. Fortunately, we didn't encounter any bees."

He added that a total of four ambulances arrived at the scene and those who were stung were conscious and did not appear to be seriously injured.

In response to media queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at 4.55pm on Sunday.

Four people were taken to Woodlands Health Campus while one was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

However, according to The Straits Times, the visitors had been attacked by hornets.

Hornets are large-bodied wasps that live in large colonies that build their nests using plant fibres and, like honey bees, will attack to defend their hives.

The National Parks Board (NParks) have cordoned off an area inside the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve from the public following the attack.

According to the NParks, if you see a bee or hornet hive in a park, the most important thing is to stay calm and keep your distance. Do not disturb the hive in any way and immediately contact NParks at 1800-471-7300 to report the location.

If you find yourself under attack by bees or wasps, cover your head and move as far as possible from the hive.

Running towards shelter will disorient attacking insects.

Most importantly, do not swat at the insects as this will cause them to become more aggressive. Do not jump into water as agitated bees or hornets may continue to attack after you emerge.

If you get stung by a hornet, wash the wound with soap and water, and apply an ice pack.

Seek immediate medical attention if allergic reactions such as rashes, swelling or breathlessness occur.