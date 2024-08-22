Aug 23 South Africa (Durbanville/Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) MANEKI NEKO has been costly to follow but, on the strength and consistency of his form, should again go close to breaking his duck.

(6) FENCING CAPTAIN and (9) RAFA BAY are likely to pose a threat if confirming on the improvement shown last time.

(2) WARBIRD can be given each way consideration.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) ICE CAP ran well on local debut and can go one better this time. Trainer Alan Greeff and jockey Sean Veale have started the season in style and (8) FANTASY GIRL could be a danger once again.

(1) RAIN BIRD is in good form and can contest the finish again.

(5) QUEEN OFTHE PALACE is improving and is not out of it.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(7) AMONG THE CLOUDS stayed on encouragingly to finish second in her first go at this distance and will play a leading role with a repeat of that performance.

(1) COULDITBE and (3) LICKETY SPLIT finished behind that rival, and both are closely matched on the revised terms.

(5) GLEE CLUB is also capable of getting involved.

Race 4 (1,300m)

There was not much between (1) CORAL CREEK and (3) GOLDEN GALLANT last time and they are expected to fight out the finish.

(4) KING’S SAILOR lacks a strong finish but could be a threat if allowed a soft lead.

(5) HOUSE OF SUSSEX looks to have place claims.

Race 5 (1,250m)

(7) I’M SO PRITTI has made progress with each start and need not make a great deal of improvement after a recent second over track and trip to open her account.

(6) PINK MOON has the form and experience to pose a threat, although well-bred newcomers (1) RUSSIAN ROYAL and (3) WINTER’S DRAGON could do so, especially if they attract support.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(3) MONTELENA ran very well on local debut and can go one better.

(1) GOCEKWITHLOVE has improved of late but did pick up a six-point penalty for her last run.

(2) ESSENTIAL was not disgraced in her attempts in some feature races of late and would not be a surprise winner back in a handicap.

(7) RED SASH is consistent and can fight out the finish again.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) JACK IN THE GREEN has flattered to deceive but did finish a close-up second in his only start over this trip, so reverting to this distance could be to his liking.

(9) WHITE SEAHORSE and (10) CHALICE FORT made improvement last time after modest debut displays and the step-up to a mile could eke out further progress.

(12) CHAMPONELLE has the form and experience to mount a challenge.

Race 8 (1,100m)

(3) GIMME’S LASSIE did not show her best last time. She is weighted to win this race comfortably and should do so.

(1) AADEHYA is a dangerous front runner when in the mood but faces a tough task at these weights.

(6) ABOUND and (7) RAVILIOUS have been disappointing of late but could be competitive under these conditions.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(4) MY ONLY WEAKNESS was third over course and distance recently. Looks to have strong claims.

(10) POCKET DIAL improved to finish third stepping up to 1,400m and the extra 200m could unlock further progress.

Lightly raced five-year-old (7) STATE CAPITOL has run her best races over this trip (second over course and distance last time) and should fight for victory.

(6) FAIRFIELD completes the shortlist.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(4) WILLIAM THE FIRST is well drawn and could make a bold bid dropping in distance.

(5) CONSIGLIERE got out of the maiden ranks last time with an easy win and could have more to offer.

(6) SWISS WALT quickened best when scoring last time and is another to consider.

(7) ANUSCHKA’S WORLD can be competitive, too.

Race 11 (1,600m)

(8) FUTURE PRINCE will be more competitive over this distance. Returning stable companions (4) LINDBERGH, (5) ALLEZ MORIS and (9) INFRARED are dangerous to discount.

Race 12 (1,400m)

(1) VALERIAS DREAM ran well on local debut behind a class animal and can go one better this time.

(2) CABARET likes this surface and can contest the finish again.

(4) CONCERTO has not been reliable but does have a winning chance.

(9) BEAU KALA won easily last time but this is a much tougher assignment.

Race 13 (1,400m)

(2) LIKETHECLAPPERS has blotted his copybook recently on rain-affected ground but could make amends if the going comes up on the firmer side.

(4) BLACK PATH, (5) NILE THE BOSS and (8) DREAM SEARCHER ought to give more competitive accounts of themselves off their current marks.

Race 14 (1,200m)

(1) KING REGENT does not always show his best but, if he puts his best hoof forward, may just be good enough to beat these rivals. He also has experience on the Polytrack.

(4) INHERIT THE RAIN likes this surface and will be doing his best work at the finish.

(9) MISS GREENLIGHT is in good shape and should fight out the finish.

(10) PASSCHENDAELE also has to be given some respect. Include in the exotics.

Race 15 (1,250m)

Last-start maiden winners (3) PUSHING LIMITS and (10) ROCKING PEONIE (drawn widest) should remain competitive if making further progress after their confidence-boosting victories.

(8) IN THE GREEN ZONE maintained a consistent level of form as a two-year-old and there is no reason to suggest she will not have more to offer as a three-year-old.

However, preference is for consistent hard-knocker (9) KINKY BOOTS, who is good value to take advantage of this ease in grade off a reduced mark.

Race 16 (1,600m)

(9) MY BESTIE has not won for some time but could be ready to score on a surface over which he has run well before.

(1) FATEFUL DAY has been unlucky of late but does not appear an easy ride.

(3) GOLDEN LINK was not disgraced in a decent field last time and would not be a surprise winner.

(4) EL ROMIACHI is capable of getting into the mix of things.