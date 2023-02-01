53 pupils down with acute respiratory symptoms; none has Covid-19, says MOH

Based on information from the school, none of the cases have tested positive for Covid-19.

Some 53 pupils and two staff members from Nanyang Primary School had fallen ill with acute respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose or sore throat, as at Tuesday noon.

Two pupils were hospitalised but have since been discharged, said a Ministry of Health (MOH) spokesman on Tuesday.

None of the cases have tested positive for Covid-19, but some have tested positive for influenza, based on information from the school. MOH did not reveal how many had tested positive for influenza.

MOH said it is in contact with the school to advise on infection control measures.

This comes after some classes at Nanyang Primary School were put on home-based learning on Tuesday and Wednesday, with several cases of fever, cough and sore throat detected since Jan 26.

The school’s principal Wong Li Peng told The Straits Times on Monday that pupils were strongly encouraged to wear masks in school this week as a precautionary measure, and the school had since stopped physical morning assemblies and reduced group activities.

Parents were notified that the school would clean and disinfect classrooms and common areas, and teachers would remind pupils to practise good hygiene, including washing their hands frequently and wiping down surfaces.

The ministry said it routinely monitors the virus through avenues such as the average daily number of patients seeking treatment in the polyclinics for acute respiratory infections.

According to the ministry, the number of cases in the past four weeks, from Dec 25 to Jan 22, has remained stable.

According to MOH’s weekly infectious bulletin on its website, the average daily number of patients seeking treatment in the polyclinics for acute respiratory infections was 2,336 from Dec 25 to Dec 31, 2,560 from Jan 1 to Jan 7, 2,400 from Jan 8 to Jan 14 and 2,405 from Jan 15 to Jan 21.

Influenza activity in Singapore typically increases in the middle of the year, from May to July, and at the end of the year, from November to January, MOH said.

The ministry advised the public to maintain good hygiene by washing their hands regularly with soap and water, especially before touching one’s eyes, nose or mouth.

People who are unwell should also seek medical treatment promptly, wear a mask when going out and avoid close contact with others.