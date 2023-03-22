7,000 households to receive supermarket vouchers during Ramadan

The vouchers, which can be used at major supermarkets, will be for needy beneficiaries identified by Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation's partner organisations.

Around 7,000 households will receive vouchers worth $30 during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The vouchers are part of the Blessings to All initiative by charity group Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF). Volunteers will visit homes to distribute the vouchers, which can be used at major supermarkets, to needy beneficiaries identified by RLAF’s partner organisations. The vouchers can also be collected at community centres during the weekend.

The initiative, which began two years ago, is supported by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, the People’s Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council, M3@Towns, Harmony Circles and religious organisations. It will involve about 200 volunteers.

RLAF on Tuesday described it as a “meaningful effort to rally the community to share the blessings of the month of Ramadan for vulnerable families and individuals regardless of race, faith or background”.

The charity aims to raise $240,000 for the vouchers.

Donations can be made until April 21 – the eve of Hari Raya Aidilfitri – through national charity platform Giving.sg at giving.sg/rlafoundationsg/blessingstoall2023. Interested donors can also make donations through PayNow, bank transfer and cheques.