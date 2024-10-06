How Gold Cup day unfolded for Kok

Trainer David Kok and jockey Muzi Yeni looking relaxed in the parade ring before the leg-up aboard their first combination, Sabah Star in the first race, the $45,000 William Henry Macleod Read Cup Class 5 (1,200m), at Kranji on Oct 5. The horse ran eighth.

An exuberant David Kok getting congratulated by well-wishers after his horse Smart Star won the Singapore Gold Cup on Oct 5. It was the last time a trainer would receive any form of ovation at Kranji with horse racing ending after the race.

The whirlwind of emotions around trainer David Kok’s historic Singapore Gold Cup win with Smart Star at Kranji on Oct 5 has still not subsided.

After a long day that stretched into the night celebrating the momentous occasion, Kok got out of bed the next day as if he just woke up from a good and bad dream.

The $164 win – a surprise except to maybe just him – was a dream come true. But the nightmare that had hit him since the closure announcement on June 5, 2023, has now sunk in as a full-blown reality – racing is over.

“Yesterday was crazy, I had no time to take it all in but, when I woke up, I felt down. It was only then that the reality of Singapore racing was over hit me,” said Kok, who will continue training in Kuala Lumpur.

“But life goes on. I hope my new venture in KL will go well; all my 32 horses, including Smart Star, of course, will go with me. It’s a brand new start.”

The bittersweet feeling was hard to grapple with, but Kok was still gracious enough to let The Straits Times relive the last 16 hours leading up to this surreal moment of his 16-year training career in Singapore.

The levels of confidence started high enough, but slumped as the day progressed with none of his runners – down to 20 after Pacific Emperor was scratched in Race 7 – crossing the line first.

Here is Kok’s journey – with engineer wife Irene alongside him every step of the way – on that historic day, one in which he eventually played a major part right at the death, pun not intended.

6.30am

After waking up, I do my daily exercises and prayers. It is a ritual I do without fail every morning, even before going to trackwork.

7am

I text my owners to give them updates on their horses’ condition, whether they ate well, etc. We also discuss tactics for those racing.

8am

I have a quick breakfast, which I normally have at the stables on weekdays. This time, Irene bought me a chicken wrap from McDonald’s.

9am

Irene and I get ready. It goes without saying I am wearing my lucky suit, the silver grey one I wore at the Singapore Derby win with Well Done in 2016. Before we leave, as it will be a long day, we make sure our four children – Denzel, 15, Dylan, 10, Isabelle, 8, and Ilyssa, 6 – have their plans for the day sorted before we get into my car and head off to the club.

10am

We leave our Punggol home. The drive along the TPE and SLE (Tampines Expressway and Seletar Expressway) is uneventful, we talk about the day ahead. I get a few phone calls, but it is hard not to think about Smart Star.

I’ve planned this race to the minute. Everything has gone to plan, the horse is fit and well, we got a top jockey from South Africa to ride him, Muzi Yeni. The only thing is the rain did not come.

10.30am

We arrive at the club. The pressure is mounting. Because this last day is special, we have to go through bag checks like everybody else. The queues have already started to form, but it’s not too bad. Once we clear security, we go to Level 3 where we have been assigned a table.

11am to 5.35pm

I take a sip of water and head down to the parade ring to saddle my first runner Sabah Star. I thought he had a small chance, but he didn’t kick.

The other 17 rides did not do any better. Most of them are outsiders, but I thought I had some chance with Boss Heng Heng (11th), Screen Shot (3rd) and Sabah Ace (3rd).

I was feeling down, no winner, I was expecting at least one win for that last day. Muzi did not win on my three horses, but I had no complaint with his rides. Those horses did not have fresh legs and Jo’s Legend is just a new horse.

The rain still has not come. My confidence levels are down.

Aiyah, how can my last winner come in the Gold Cup in such a strong field? But I still have to put hope in him, right? Irene is there with me and we are taking photos with Smart Star and Don’t Forget Boss, the first time I’ve ever done this there before a race.

I pat Smart Star and tell him: “This is the last race in Singapore, boy, do your best, all my hopes are on you, I know you can do it.” I’ve always been confident he would run a very good race. When I saw he put on 11kg, my confidence was back. It meant he was in superb form. He just needs the jockey to ride him correctly.

Muzi looked as cool as ever. I’ve already told him how to ride the horse, I just remind him again – sit comfortable in midfield, let him settle, and make a move from the 600m – don’t wait for the straight.

After legging him up, Irene and my cousin’s sister go and sit at the yellow seats while I walk up to my usual spot at the trainers’ box, the table on the right facing the winning post.

5.40pm

My heart is pumping, the race starts. Muzi settles him nicely in midfield, he isn’t fresh. As expected, Pacific Vampire leads, the pace is a bit fast, he drops in behind, and Muzi seems to be judging the pace well.

But when he switches out three wide, I’m worried. I am hoping he gets cover, which he does a little.

At the 300m, I see he keeps coming. You just know the horse will run well from the way he is stretching out. I keep saying “come on boy, come on boy” to the TV.

In the last 100m, Lim’s Saltoro is in front, but my horse is running on. I start shouting: “Come on Smart Star.”

I’m the only one shouting.

He wins and I start to jump around. (Trainer) Donna Logan comes up to congratulate me. The next is a blur, I run out. I can’t describe how I am feeling, I am very, very happy. I have won the last race, I am very proud I won my first Gold Cup, and it is the last Gold Cup.

I do the TV post-race interview, but all I want to do is go and pat my horse and tell him how proud I am of him. When I see Mr Lim Chong Sam and family, I’m also so happy for them, they won with Smart Bet last time (2002).

My Derby win was a big achievement, but it’s different feelings even if the crowd was about the same. The club put out a platform in the middle of the track for the prize presentation for the first time.

6.45pm

After the prize presentation and the champagne, Irene and I go to Level 3 for drinks with owners.

7pm to 10pm

We have to go home to change as my wife had already booked tickets to a Cantopop concert at Resorts World Sentosa. It was great, but my mind kept going back to what just happened, it was amazing.

Kok had a few more celebratory drinks with owners and friends later on before heading home to finally put to bed a day he will never forget for the rest of his life.

