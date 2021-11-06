87 people hauled up after checks on 101 massage establishments islandwide

SINGAPORE - Eighty-seven people have been hauled up following islandwide enforcement checks on 101 massage establishments between Sept 13 and Oct 23.

A total of 31 establishments were found allegedly providing massage services without a valid licence and failing to ensure that employees do not provide sexual services.

The police have arrested 46 women.

Ten establishments were found to have allegedly breached Covid-19 safe distancing measures by failing to ensure that all persons wear a mask within the licensed premises, and that interactions among staff and customers are minimised.

These establishments may be ordered to close for 10 days and fined $1,000 for such breaches.

Customers caught not wearing a mask may be fined $300.

The police said on Saturday (Nov 6) that they will continue with enforcement checks and advise the public and businesses to take safe management measures seriously.

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, those found guilty may be jailed up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Those found guilty of providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to two years, or both.

Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.