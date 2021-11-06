87 people hauled up after checks on 101 massage establishments islandwide
SINGAPORE - Eighty-seven people have been hauled up following islandwide enforcement checks on 101 massage establishments between Sept 13 and Oct 23.
A total of 31 establishments were found allegedly providing massage services without a valid licence and failing to ensure that employees do not provide sexual services.
The police have arrested 46 women.
Ten establishments were found to have allegedly breached Covid-19 safe distancing measures by failing to ensure that all persons wear a mask within the licensed premises, and that interactions among staff and customers are minimised.
These establishments may be ordered to close for 10 days and fined $1,000 for such breaches.
Customers caught not wearing a mask may be fined $300.
The police said on Saturday (Nov 6) that they will continue with enforcement checks and advise the public and businesses to take safe management measures seriously.
For non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, those found guilty may be jailed up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.
Those found guilty of providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to two years, or both.
Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now