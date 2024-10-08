 995 and 999 disrupted due to Singtel landline service outage, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
995 and 999 disrupted due to Singtel landline service outage

There were more than 2,500 reports as at 3.10pm on service outage website Downdetector. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Sarah Koh for The Straits Times
Oct 08, 2024 03:41 pm

An issue with Singtel’s landline phone has affected thousands of users, including public service hotlines such as the ones operated by the police, Singapore Civil Defence Force, and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

There were more than 2,500 reports as at 3.10pm on service outage website Downdetector.

About 80 per cent of the reports cited issues with landline phones.

Several netizens commented in Singtel’s latest Facebook post that their office landlines were down.

The SCDF and police are aware that the public are experiencing difficulties calling 995 and 999, said a statement by the defence force on its’ Facebook page at 4.22pm.

“The safety and well-being of the public is our top priority. We will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available,” said the force.

“Members of the public who are experiencing difficulties reaching us at 995 or 999 can SMS SCDF at 70995 or SPF at 70999 instead.”

The KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital also said on Facebook that their phone lines are currently down, and advised patients to contact them via e-mail.

“We apologise for any inconvenience,” said the hospital.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Singtel spokesperson said the company is aware that some customers are experiencing “intermittent fixed voice service issues”.

Some public service hotlines are affected, but mobile services are not, added the spokesperson.

“Our engineers are working urgently to resolve the matter. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience,” the spokesperson added.

