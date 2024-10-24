Singtel mobile users facing ‘intermittent connectivity issues’

The most reported problems were users having no signal, as well as issues with the mobile and landline internet access.

If you are a Singtel user and are facing problems with your mobile network, try restarting your device.

The telco said in a Facebook post at about 10am on Oct 24 that some of its mobile customers may be experiencing “intermittent connectivity issues” and advised these users to switch off their devices before turning them back on. Singtel also apologised for the inconvenience caused.

On the post, some users commented that the suggested method worked.

According to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, there was a spike in people reporting issues with Singtel’s services starting from about 5am. As at 10.45am, the number of reports peaked at more than 900, at around 10am.

The Straits Times has contacted Singtel for more information.