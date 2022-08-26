About 1.2m S'porean households to receive one-off $100 utilities credit by September

All households with at least one Singapore citizen and living in a residential property here are eligible for the credit.

About 1.2 million Singaporean households living in public and private residential properties will each receive a one-off $100 Household Utilities Credit by next month.

All households with at least one Singapore citizen and living in a residential property here are eligible for the credit, which will be directly disbursed to eligible households' SP Service utilities accounts by next month, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a statement on Friday (Aug 26).

The credit is part of a $1.5 billion package announced by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in June to help lower-income families and vulnerable groups amid rising global inflation.

It can be used to offset SP Group charges.

Households that are billed separately for their electricity by other retailers can use the credit for other SP Group charges such as water, gas and refuse disposal.

Excess credit on a household's SP Group account will be rolled over to offset future utilities bills, until it is fully used.

MOF said the HUC is given on top of the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) - U-Save scheme, which benefits about 950,000 HDB households.

HDB households will receive double their regular U-Save in financial year (FY) 2022 through the regular GSTV scheme and Household Support Package announced at Budget 2022, the ministry added.

In all, households living in 4-room HDB flats will receive about five months' worth of rebates on their utility bills for the whole of FY2022, while those in 3-room HDB flats will receive about seven months' worth of rebates, said MOF.