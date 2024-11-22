ACS(I) students bring subtitles to life with glasses that transcribe

SilentGuide is a pair of smart glasses that transcribes spoken words into subtitles.

Individuals with hearing impairment can enjoy greater ease in their social interactions with SilentGuide.

Created by Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) students Aiden Lim and Karan Gopu Pillai, the smart glasses can transcribe spoken words into subtitles.

The impressive innovation won the team Redbluegold the top prize at Samsung Electronics Singapore's Solve for Tomorrow 2024 competition.

Aidan and Karan won $7,000 in cash and $10,000 worth of Samsung products, giving the duo the resources to further develop their project and make a tangible impact.

Inspired to help low- and middle-income individuals with hearing impairment bridge existing communications gaps and participate more meaningfully in the society, they set out to develop a solution that is wearable, convenient to use and low in cost.

SilentGuide, which can function independently without an internet connection, has the potential to enhance communication and social integration for up to 500,000 individuals with hearing loss in Singapore.

“Many individuals with hearing impairment don’t have access to affordable solutions that can help them bridge the communication gap," said Aidan.

"SilentGuide aims to address the communication challenges they face, helping them participate more meaningfully in social conversations."

This year’s Solve for Tomorrow competition received 75 entries from over 240 secondary school students.

The runner-up was Team Calm Haven from Cedar Girls’ Secondary School. Calm Haven is a smartwatch app that help preteens with autism spectrum disorder overcome daily communication, emotional regulation and dietary challenges.