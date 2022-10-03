'Aiyah, I wore white shoes': F1 concert goers get their footwear decimated at Padang mud pit

White shoes on a rainy day? C’mon man.

It’s one of the well-known faux pas of life – as several people found out during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

Despite torrential rain pouring down on Saturday (Oct 1) – the second day of the three-day spectacle – many F1 concert ticket-holders headed out armed with pristine white shoes.

And by the time they reached the… mud pit @ the Padang, it was all but over for their fancy footwear.

Air Jordans and Hermes heels were soiled, slippers got stuck in the mud, and wet dirt just got on… everywhere and everything.

It wasn’t long before many simply gave up, ditched their kicks, and walked around barefoot.

Several TikTok users even gave us a glimpse into the footwear fiasco.