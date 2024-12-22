Driver caught trying to enter Johor with 21kg of wagyu beef

Boxes of wagyu beef discovered by Johor authorities in a private vehicle driven by a Malaysian driver across the Second Link.

More than 21kg of wagyu beef from Japan without the necessary licences was seized at the Sultan Abu Bakar customs, immigration and quarantine complex in Johor.

Johor Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) Director Edie Putra Md Yusof said the beef is estimated to be worth about RM18,832 (S$5,660) and was seized during a joint inspection with the Customs Department at about 11.40am on Dec 20.

“During the inspection, we uncovered three boxes containing wagyu beef at the back of a private vehicle entering the country from Singapore. Further investigation revealed that the wagyu beef, weighing about 21.4kg, was imported without a veterinary health certificate and halal certification,” he said.

The driver of the car – a Malaysian man in his 40s – was also arrested to assist in the investigation.

Mr Edie Putra said that importing agricultural products without a Maqis permit is an offence under Section 11(1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act.

If convicted, the offender may be fined up to RM100,000 or imprisoned for a term not exceeding six years, or both.

“Maqis remains committed to ensuring that plants, animals, carcasses, fish, agricultural products, soil, and microorganisms entering the country are free from pests, diseases, and contaminants,” he added. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK