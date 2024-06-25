Almost half of Singapore employees feel underpaid

If you feel underpaid, you are not alone – 48 per cent of Singaporeans surveyed by ADP Research Institute said their salaries did not commensurate with what they brought to the table.

In the People At Work 2024: A Global Workforce View report, the percentage of Singapore respondents who felt underpaid was the highest in Asia-Pacific.

Singapore workers in the Arts and Culture industry felt the most underpaid at 67 per cent, followed by those in the Professional Services industry (55 per cent) and the Architecture, Engineering and Building industry (50 per cent).

ADP vice-president of HR APAC Yvonne Teo said: “Given the high importance employees place on salary in a job, an alarmingly high percentage of workers feel unsatisfied with their salary. Unhappy employees can result in a less engaged workforce and high turnover, negatively impacting business performances.

“Employers need to manage their employees’ changing, sometimes lofty, expectations."

Survey respondents said they would be happy with other forms of compensation – one-off bonus, extra time off and grocery or shopping vouchers – if they could not get a pay increase.