Amos Yee back behind bars in Illinois

Despite parole conditions prohibiting internet access, Yee published several blog posts detailing his experiences in prison and activities while on release.

Controversial figure Amos Yee finds himself back in an Illinois prison, just a month after his release on parole.

The 25-year-old, known for his online activism and run-ins with the law, is now sporting a shaved head reminiscent of Singaporean military recruits – an experience he never had.

Yee is currently serving time at the Danville Correctional Center, a medium-security prison, after being transferred from the maximum-security Stateville Correctional Center.

This latest setback follows a six-year jail sentence handed down in 2020 for child pornography and grooming charges.

Though initially scheduled for release in October 2026, Yee was granted parole three years early on Oct 6, 2023. His name was also listed on the Sex Offender Registry.

However, his newfound freedom was short-lived.

Despite parole conditions prohibiting internet access, Yee published several blog posts detailing his experiences in prison and activities while on release.

In a blog post dated Jan 25, he admitted to violating the terms of his parole by spending up to 10 hours a day online and visiting multiple churches.

This breach resulted in his return to custody on Nov 7, 2023. According to records from the Illinois Department of Corrections, his projected parole date is now November 2025.

However, his projected discharge date remains uncertain, listed as "three years to life – to be determined".

Despite the setback, Yee remains undeterred, predicting his release on parole again in April 2025. However, he anticipates further legal troubles, suggesting a likely re-arrest upon release.