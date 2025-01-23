Slipper grab in AMK lands food delivery rider in trouble

As he turns to leave, he reaches for a pair of slippers placed on a shoe rack outside the unit.

A GrabFood rider’s late-night actions in Ang Mo Kio have landed him in hot water after a resident’s security camera caught him red-handed handling a pair of slippers outside a flat.

While the rider claims he was merely checking the soles for grip, Grab has suspended him pending further investigation.

The incident unfolded in the wee hours of the morning on Jan 20. Caught on camera, the delivery rider can be seen completing a food drop-off at the gate, dutifully snapping a photo as proof of delivery.

However, as he turns to leave, he reaches for a pair of slippers placed on a shoe rack outside the unit. Seemingly unaware of the watchful eye of the CCTV camera, he holds the footwear briefly.

The resident's door then opens, and the rider hastily returns the slippers to the rack.

A subsequent text message exchange, time-stamped around 4.15am, reveals the resident's suspicion.

“I call police you take my thing,” the customer wrote.

“Huh? No,” the rider replied.

“My Adidas slipper,” the customer continued.

“See properly have anot ma'am your slipper,” the rider responded.

“I know you put back,” the customer retorted.

The rider offered an unusual explanation: “Put back ya. Cos I see the slipper base got anti slip or not.” He added, “Never take or steal.”

Grab confirmed their swift action in a statement, saying: “We are aware of the incident and have since suspended the delivery-partner from our platform after our investigation.”