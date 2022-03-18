Anglers at East Coast Park catch and cut up huge stingray, some netizens decry act

Photos of a few anglers who had just caught a giant stingray at East Coast Park have made the rounds recently, drawing polarising comments from netizens.

The photos, showing the anglers surrounding a huge stingray, were posted to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group on March 13 by user, Puji Charm, who observed that the anglers were cutting the stingray up and preparing it to be cooked.

The exact species of the stingray, which looked around 1.5m long, is not stated.

While many commenters congratulated the anglers on their big catch, others said they were perturbed by the photos and that the stingray should have been released.

One user pointed out that the stingray did not appear to be one of the species listed under the Marine Stewards guidelines for sustainable fishing.

The guidelines include descriptions of around 50 fishes that are most commonly caught in Singapore, and data on each species' maturity lengths.

The post has since garnered over 650 shares and 1,000 reactions. Comments on the post have since been deactivated.