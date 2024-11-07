Man accused of killing cyclist in driving against traffic on Nicoll Highway

A man was charged on Nov 6 over allegedly killing a cyclist while driving against the flow of traffic on Nicoll Highway in 2023.

Tan Yong Ren, 34, was handed a total of seven charges – six for traffic-related offences, including one for dangerous driving causing death.

The seventh charge was for obstructing the course of justice by avoiding the police after the accident, causing a delay in investigations.

According to court documents, Tan had been convicted in 2012 of causing death by a rash or negligent act and of causing grievous hurt. Details of this case were not mentioned in the documents.

In the present set of alleged offences, Tan was said to have driven against the flow of traffic along Nicoll Highway towards the direction of Guillemard Road at about 5am on Dec 19, 2023, before he collided into and caused the death of the cyclist – a 45-year-old British national.

He then allegedly failed to stop after the accident, did not render any assistance to the victim and drove his car away without permission from a police officer.

Tan also allegedly did not report the accident to the police within 24 hours as is legally required.

According to a news release from the police, the cyclist was unconscious when he was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The police added that Traffic Police officers had arrested Tan within 16 hours of the accident after ground inquiries, and with the aid of a witness and video footage from the police and Land Transport Authority.

“Motorists who are involved in accidents must stop and render assistance, such as calling for an ambulance if medical attention is required. Leaving an accident scene without rendering assistance is a criminal offence,” they added.

For the charge of dangerous driving causing death, Tan, as a repeat offender, can be jailed for between four and 15 years. He also faces a driving disqualification for at least 10 years for just this charge.

The case will be next heard on Dec 12.