'Ask Grab CEO to take you': Grab driver rejects $5.70 wheelchair fare

The passenger booked a JustGrab for two passengers and one with a wheelchair.

An online debate has erupted over a Grab driver and a prospective passenger, with users arguing over who was in the right.

A screenshot of their conversation, captioned as highlighting the "rude driver" with a "bad attitude", circulated on Facebook before being deleted on Nov 28.

The screenshot showed the passenger requesting a ride for two people, one in a wheelchair, for a fare of just $5.70.

The driver retorted, "$5.70 ask Grab CEO to take you."

Many netizens sided with the driver, pointing out the passenger had booked a JustGrab service, which simply assigns the nearest available vehicle.

For wheelchair assistance, Grab offers GrabAssist, a service staffed by drivers trained by the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC).

Responding to Mothership's queries, a Grab spokesperson apologised for the incident and confirmed the driver received a warning, citing it as a first offence.

Grab also advised riders to book the appropriate service for their needs and reminded both drivers and passengers to treat each other respectfully.