'Ask Grab CEO to take you': Grab driver rejects $5.70 wheelchair fare
An online debate has erupted over a Grab driver and a prospective passenger, with users arguing over who was in the right.
A screenshot of their conversation, captioned as highlighting the "rude driver" with a "bad attitude", circulated on Facebook before being deleted on Nov 28.
The screenshot showed the passenger requesting a ride for two people, one in a wheelchair, for a fare of just $5.70.
The driver retorted, "$5.70 ask Grab CEO to take you."
Many netizens sided with the driver, pointing out the passenger had booked a JustGrab service, which simply assigns the nearest available vehicle.
For wheelchair assistance, Grab offers GrabAssist, a service staffed by drivers trained by the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC).
Responding to Mothership's queries, a Grab spokesperson apologised for the incident and confirmed the driver received a warning, citing it as a first offence.
Grab also advised riders to book the appropriate service for their needs and reminded both drivers and passengers to treat each other respectfully.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now