S'pore drivers book Jan 1 to collect VEP tag but centre is closed

Drivers were left to queue in a dark and unlit corridor outside the office.

Mr Huang (centre) was among the 50 drivers who showed up at the centre to collect their VEPs.

About 50 Singaporean drivers who had scheduled appointments to collect their Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) tags on New Year’s Day were left stranded at the VEP information centre in Woodlands.

Malaysia requires foreign-registered vehicles entering the country to have a VEP tag. Motorists who fail to comply can be fined up to RM2,000 ($620) or jailed up to six months.

While enforcement was initially set for Oct 1, 2024, Malaysian authorities announced on Sep 27 that the requirement would be implemented in phases, allowing vehicles without VEP tags to enter Malaysia for the time being.

Drivers are currently being issued reminders at border crossings to register, install and activate their radio frequency identification (RFID) tags promptly. If the VEP is still not installed when leaving Malaysia, a warning notice will be issued.

Madam Yang, 56, told Shin Min Daily News that she had an appointment to collect her VEP tag at 9am on Jan 1. She arrived at the centre at 8.40 am to find a queue snaking outside the office. She also noticed the office was locked and the corridor dark and unlit.

“The centre wasn’t open at all. I waited until 9.20am before leaving,” she said, questioning why the online system allowed bookings to be made on a public holiday when the centre was in operation.

Mr Ma Du, a 28-year-old employee at a car wash located below the VEP centre, said vehicles began arriving as early as 8am.

“Nearly 50 cars showed up,” he estimated. “I saw many drivers dissatisfied upon discovering the centre was closed and one by one, they left.”

By noon, two police officers, responding to calls by the public, arrived to inform those still waiting that the centre would not be opening that day.

“The officers told us there was no need to wait,” said one driver, who had been waiting for hours.

Mr Huang Bao Xing, 55, the manager of the Woodlands VEP information centre, said he was unaware of the issue until contacted by reporters.

He said there could have been a technical glitch.

A notice displayed outside the centre states that its operating hours are Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, excluding public holidays.

Mr Philos, 37, who had booked his Jan 1 appointment back in October, said he chose the date because it was the only available slot.

Another driver, Mr Huang, 64, had an appointment scheduled for 2pm on Jan 1. He arrived early in the morning to familiarise himself with the process, only to find the centre closed.

“I spent months trying to secure a slot. Now I have to rebook,” he said, visibly disappointed.