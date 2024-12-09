Australian boarding at Changi Airport allegedly says he plans to crash plane

The man was immediately removed from the flight and taken to a holding room, where he reportedly repeated the threat.

A 36-year-old Australian man who allegedly told a cabin crew member, while boarding a flight at Changi Airport in November, that he intended to crash the plane is set to be charged on Dec 9.

He was immediately removed from the flight and taken to a holding room, where he reportedly repeated the threat, the police said.

Details about the flight and destination in the incident, which took place on Nov 23, were not disclosed.

The man faces two charges under Singapore’s Protection from Harassment Act 2014 for using threatening language. If convicted, he could face fines of up to $5,000 per charge.

The police stressed that they take all security threats, including false ones, very seriously. They highlighted that beyond causing fear and inconvenience to members of the public, the making of false threats comes at a significant cost, as extensive public resources are required to address such incidents.