Price freeze on selected food items at FairPrice from Jan 9

Items that will have their prices locked in 2025 include seafood like Chinese pomfret, grey prawns and red snapper.

The prices of 15 popular seafood, pork and vegetable items sold at FairPrice outlets islandwide will be frozen, starting from Jan 9 through the Chinese New Year period.

This will keep such items affordable during the festive period, said FairPrice Group (FPG) on Jan 9. It has done the same in previous years.

Items that will have their prices locked include seafood like Chinese pomfret, grey prawns and red snapper, while vegetables include enoki and shiitake mushrooms, as well as napa cabbage.

Spare ribs and minced pork will be added to the list this year as they have proved popular, said Mr Andy Chang, director of fresh and frozen products at FPG.

The group noted that prices of popular fresh produce at wet markets typically increases during this season.

Surveys it conducted from Jan 2 to 7 showed that prices of items such as Chinese pomfret and red grouper had gone up and were around 20 to 30 per cent higher at four wet markets - in Chinatown Complex, Bedok, Tiong Bahru, and Ghim Moh - compared with prices at FairPrice.

For example, an extra large Chinese pomfret weighing around 600 to 800 grams cost an average of $57 per kg at wet markets, compared to $39.80 at FairPrice.

At the peak of price hikes at wet markets in 2024, prices of higher-end seafood had nearly doubled.

“High demand for festive produce inevitably drives prices up, and so this price freeze is our way of making every day of the season a little better for our customers by keeping these popular festive essentials within reach,” said Mr Vipul Chawla, FPG’s group chief executive officer.

This year’s promotion will run until Feb 12, the last day of Chinese New Year.

The price freeze comes after FPG announced in December 2024 that those who hold blue and orange Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) cards will enjoy 6 per cent discounts at all FairPrice supermarkets and Unity outlets on Thursdays and Fridays from Jan 1 to March 1.