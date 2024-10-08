Banned substances found in slimming products sold online

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has detected three food products that have been adulterated with banned and/or medicinal substances that are not allowed in food.

The products are Lemo A Detox Slimming Sachets, Lemo S Detox Slimming Sachets and Lemo D Detox Slimming Sachets.

All three slimming products are from Malaysia and sold online as weight loss products with claims of fat burner, effective weight loss, appetite suppressant, detoxify, control hunger, help digestion and acceleration of metabolism.

SFA has worked with the online e-commerce platforms to remove the listings of the products and issued warnings to the respective sellers to stop selling the products with immediate effect.

Consumers who have purchased the products should not consume them. Those who have consumed the products and are concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

Consumers should also exercise caution and be mindful of the risks associated with consuming food bought online through e-commerce platforms.

Members of the public who have any information on the sale and supply of these unsafe food products can write in to SFA at sfa.gov.sg/feedback