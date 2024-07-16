Sibutramine in ChoCo Premix Coffee can cause stroke

ChoCo Premix Coffee, which is sold on various local e-commerce platforms and marketed as a weight loss product, contains banned substance sibutramine.

The prescription-only weight loss medicine has been banned in Singapore since 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

Other serious side effects that have been reported include heart problems and central nervous system disorders such as psychosis and hallucinations. Seizures have also been reported with sibutramine.

The public is advised not to purchase or consume ChoCo Premix Coffee.

Sellers tout the product to aid weight loss, prevention of muscle loss, acceleration of fat burning, fat removal, reduction in hunger, improvements in constipation, muscle repair and increase in muscle mass.

Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has worked with various online e-commerce platforms to remove the listings of the product and issued warnings to the respective sellers to stop selling the product with immediate effect.

SFA will take stern enforcement actions against anyone who sells and supplies unsafe food products that are adulterated with banned substances or potent ingredients.

Offenders can be fined up to $5,000 and repeat offenders can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed up to three months, or both.