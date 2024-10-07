Bidadari residents hang signs to keep away pesky agents

Property agents have been knocking door to door in the neighbourhood even before the flats hit the Minimum Occupancy Period.

At least 200 households put "Do Not Disturb" notices or signs on their doors.

If there is anyone eager to sell away homes – even more than the homeowners themselves – it is the property agent dying to earn a commission.

Bidadari residents seem to have been hounded by property agents to profit from the units that have recently completed the Minimum Occupancy Period (MOP).

The MOP, during which HDB does not allow the homeowners from selling or renting out the entire flat, stretches for five years from the time the homeowners move in.

Five Bidadari flats were sold over two months since the end of the MOP, with four of the flats selling for more than $1 million each.

But not everyone buys a flat to flip for profit five years down the road and residents are evidently frustrated with the incessant knocking on the door by property agents.

At least 200 households have put "Do Not Disturb" notices or signs on their doors, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Homeowners have complained that property agents started visiting their homes a year ago and the frequency of the visits has been increasing.

"We bought our flat to live in, not to sell," said 20-year-old Li, who lives in a four-room flat with his parents. He added that property agents have been knocking on their door over few days each week.

Kindergarten teacher Wani, 35, said her family sees an agent at their doorstep almost every day. She, too, has put up a sign at her door to indicate that her family has no intention of selling the flat.