Blind busker's money stolen from collection box

Mr Leo Lin said having his money stolen was nothing new.

Sixty-year-old busker Leo Lin, who is blind, started singing on the streets in 1992 and was affectionately known as Orchard Road Uncle.

But he moved to Yishun about 10 years ago. Leo is often seen playing his guitar and singing from 1pm almost every day at an underpass near Yishun MRT Station.

A netizen pointed out to Shin Min Daily News that Leo recently had a notice that said: "Please help me keep an eye out for thieves."

When asked about the signage, Leo told the Chinese daily that he has had his money stolen from the collection box.

"Sometimes when I come back from the toilet, someone would tell me that my money was stolen from the collection box," he said.

The signage was made by Leo's sister, after his money was stolen earlier this year. He added that it was not the first time his money was stolen – it has been happening over the more than 30 years that he has been busking.

"I can't see, so it's really hard to prevent this from happening, so I need the public's help," said Leo, hoping that the people around him would help keep a lookout.