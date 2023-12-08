Blogger mrbrown is Asia-Pacific winner for Best Voice Artist at Asian Academy Creative Awards

Lee Kin Mun (aka mrbrown) is the Asia-Pacific winner for Best Voice Artist 2023 at the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Local blogger Lee Kin Mun, better known as mrbrown, is the Asia-Pacific winner for Best Voice Artist 2023 at the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAAs) unveiled on Dec 7.

Lee, who won the award for his role as Uncle Dong in season three of the animated comedy series Downstairs (2019 to 2022), was announced in September as the national winner for Singapore in the category.

At the grand finals on Dec 7, he was up against Japan’s Yoko Shimada (Adidas Japan) and Malaysia’s Rob Middleton (Hadith Of The Day).

“I want to thank my wife and kids for believing in me, and I want to thank the crew at Downstairs, Robot Playground for making Downstairs” Lee said in a video on social media late on Dec 7, wearing a shirt with the characters from Downstairs. “This is recognition for the best comedy series in Singapore and, I think, the region.”

Downstairs follows a cast of coffee-shop stall owners as they embark on adventures in their neighbourhood. It features the voices of artistes such as Patricia Mok, Rishi Budhrani, Sharul Channa and Fakkah Fuzz.

Mok, who voiced Uncle Dong’s wife Kopi Soh in Downstairs, congratulated Lee on the win.

“Congrats,” she wrote, before turning into the character of Kopi Soh. “Now get back to work and make two kopi o.”

Lee was also congratulated by other celebrities such as actress Xiang Yun, actor-producer Zheng Geping and actress Jae Liew.

Lee posted a photo of the award beside his espresso machine on Dec 8.

Singapore claimed seven wins at the Gala Awards ceremony held at Chijmes Hall in Singapore on Dec 7. Open to countries and territories throughout the Asia Pacific region, the AAA honours excellence across television, film, digital, streaming and emerging technologies.

Besides Lee, other Singapore winners included Mr Midnight: Beware The Monsters for Best Children’s Programme (one off/series), Forbidding No More S2 for Best Lifestyle Programme and Last Madame: Sisters Of The Night for Best Original Productions by a Streamer/OTT.

India claimed the top acting awards, with Vijay Varma winning Best Actor In A Leading Role for his performance in Dahaad and Rajshri Deshpande winning Best Actress In A Leading Role for her performance in Trial By Fire. She defeated the hot favourite, South Korea’s Song Hye-kyo (The Glory).

Singapore’s Andie Chen was in the running for Best Actor In A Leading Role for English-language drama Third Rail, while Jernelle Oh was up for Best Actress In A Leading Role for Chinese-language drama Cash On Delivery.

South Korean actress Lim Ji-yeon, Song’s castmate in The Glory, won for Best Actress In A Supporting Role, with The Glory winning Best Drama Series. The Best Actor In A Supporting Role award went to Indonesia’s Teuku Rifnu Wikana (96 Jam).