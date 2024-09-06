DJ Dennis Chew awarded Certificate of Academic Achievement

Dennis Chew will finish his course in another six months, with only the internship phase to be completed.

Dennis Chew wanted to give himself a hug after receiving another certificate of recognition from the Ministry of Education.

The local radio DJ-host, who is pursuing a diploma in Chinese media and communication at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, said on Sept 5 that he has received the Edusave Certificate of Academic Achievement twice.

“I’ve really worked hard over the past two years,” the 51-year-old wrote in Chinese and English on Instagram, posting images of the certificates for 2023 and 2024.

“My primary and secondary school teachers would never have believed that one day, the Dennis Chew who only loved performing would receive an academic award.”

The DJ at Mediacorp’s Chinese radio station Love 972 added: “Not just them. Even I can’t believe it.”

Drawing on his experience, Chew addressed his fans: “If you’re interested in learning, don’t overthink it. Just dive in – three years will pass by quickly.”

Using hashtags for phrases such as “It is never too old to learn” and “Every day is a learning day”, the artiste said he will finish his course in another six months, with only the internship phase to be completed.

This was not the only commendation Chew has received in the past year. He revealed in October 2023 that he was awarded a scholarship by the Nanyang Confucian Association.