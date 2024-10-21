Boy, 3, on HDB ledge: Woman assisting with police investigations

A video on Oct 20 went viral, showing a three-year-old boy dressed in pyjamas, staring blankly ahead as he stands on the ledge outside the window of a unit.

A 25-year-old woman is assisting with police investigations after a toddler was seen standing on the third-storey ledge of an HDB block in Canberra Road before being rescued by a member of the public.

A video of the incident on Oct 20 went viral on social media, which showed a boy dressed in pyjamas, staring blankly ahead as he stands on the ledge outside the window of a unit.

Some concerned onlookers on the ground floor are seen holding a blanket open to catch the boy in case he falls.

A man, with palms placed against a wall to steady himself, is seen walking slowly towards the boy on the ledge. He picks up the toddler and puts the boy back in the flat through an open window.

An eyewitness, who posted about the incident on Facebook, said several residents tried to knock on the door of the boy’s home, but no one answered. However, the man who rescued the child realised later that there was an adult in the house.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the incident at Block 350C Canberra Road at around 11.50am.

A three-year-old boy was seen standing on the ledge outside the window and he was brought to safety by a member of the public before officers arrived, said the police.

A 25-year-old woman is assisting with investigations into a case of negligence, said police.

The toddler was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital as a precautionary measure, said the SCDF.

SCDF said it would be reaching out to members of the public who helped during the incident to commend them for their public spiritness.