Victim's leg amputated after man struck him while driving forklift

A forklift driver failed to properly check that there was no one standing behind him and struck another man as he was reversing the vehicle on Nov 29, 2022.

The forklift crushed Mr Mohd Hanafiah Abdul Jalil’s left leg, and he went through an above-knee amputation in hospital later that day.

Ang Sam Poh, 69, who was then driving the forklift, was sentenced to two weeks’ jail on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt to Mr Hanafiah, 56, by performing a negligent act.

Mr Hanafiah was a prime mover driver delivering milk powder to a warehouse in Quality Road, near Jalan Boon Lay on the day of the incident.

He had parked his prime mover that was carrying pallets of milk powder, and Ang was operating his forklift to unload them.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jonathan Lee said that Mr Hanafiah was pacing around in an area about 5m to 7m behind the forklift at around 11.30am while Ang carried out his duties.

Ang failed to stop to ensure that the path behind the forklift was clear of obstructions and reversed it.

The DPP added: “He continued looking only at the pallets of milk powder which were on the prime mover.

“He reversed the vehicle slightly to its right to allow himself more space to approach the prime mover, but did not see the victim walking behind him to the right of the forklift.”

Mr Hanafiah fell to the ground when the forklift ran over his left leg and yelled in pain.

Ang stopped the vehicle and tried to help Mr Hanafiah up but failed to do so. He then called for assistance.

An ambulance later rushed the victim to National University Hospital, where he was found to have sustained a serious crush injury.

The damaged portion of his left leg was amputated, as it could not be salvaged. Court documents did not disclose Mr Hanafiah’s current condition.

For causing grievous hurt to another person by performing a negligent act, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.