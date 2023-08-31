Brave S'pore couple kills 'flying monster' in kitchen

All he had was a single can of insecticide.

Would it be enough to kill one of life's biggest nightmares - the cockroach?

The man and his partner shared their encounter with the monster on TikTok.

The scene - a typical, non-threatening kitchen.

But wait - what is that on the cabinet?

The enemy who has infiltrated the couple’s home and is waiting for the attack it surely has planned for them.

"This one confirm fly one biiiiii,” says the woman.

Maybe it had flight mode. But the man is concerned about more important things.

"Oh my god, my bottle is there. Of all the days…” he laments.

Painful.

He proceeds to destroy the invader, from a distance, with an insecticide spray can.

Just as he is about to strike, the woman asks if they should cover themselves with a blanket first.

“No, no, no. There’s no point,” he says.

Good point.

He then bravely declares,"Get ready ah, I might run anytime.”

He shakes the can and sprays it in the direction of his foe, for it to move to his bottle.

"It's inside my bottle, it's inside my bottle" he exclaims.

The beetle in his bottle is the tipping point as he gathers his courage and tips the beverage holder over.

The bottle falls, and his nemesis is finally exposed and vulnerable.

"Faster spray," the woman says.

Strategic advice from someone hiding behind the refrigerator.

Like John Wick spraying bullets over a single target, the man proceeds to spray the vermin to death.

It stops moving.

“So fast die?” asks the woman.

Apparently, as the video ends with zen Buddhist music.

Only one question remains as a user asks,”Is the bottle ok?!”