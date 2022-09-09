Singaporean finds Johor Bahru condo unit booked on Airbnb infested with insects

The place looked like a good deal on Airbnb for a family trip to Johor Bahru.

High floor with a nice unblocked view, a 10-minute drive from the Causeway, at $145 a night for a whole condo apartment.

But after they arrived, TikTok user chelleseashelle found some unwelcome occupants crawling out of the woodwork.

Insects.

She said they looked like red ants, though she agreed with comments that they could be termites.

The location of the apartment was given as KSL mall.

Her video was posted on Wednesday (Sept 7).

After she reported the matter to the Airbnb host, someone turned up to clean the apartment.

But that didn’t get rid of the pests. The insects came crawling back.

She said the cleaning fee was refunded.

She said they faced other issues too, like water running out mid-shower when two people tried to use different bathrooms at the same time.

Someone else who claimed to have stayed there commented that they found it "very dirty" with unwashed towels that had hair in them.

Besides leaving reviews on their experience, Airbnb users have features such as AirCover, which is meant to protect them if they find that the place "isn't as advertised" and offers other guarantees as well.