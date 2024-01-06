A call for all ‘Gongs’ in Singapore to step forward

One of Singapore’s youngest and smallest clan associations is fighting for its survival.

Gong’s Association of Singapore, which was founded in 2015 by retired businessman Kiang Choon Tong, has grown to about 50 members today. Almost all are above 60 years of age.

Mr Kiang, 75, is worried about the group’s future.

“Our Chinese surname is very rare here. Besides, we don’t have many activities as we lack resources,” he said.

The group’s most recent activities were two family day events before the Covid-19 pandemic, which attracted about 70 to 80 people each. Most of the time, though, the members take part in events organised by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations.

He and his committee members have invited those who share the same surname – including their children – to join the clan association, but have met with resistance.

“We hope more will step forward,” he said. “The older ones do not see the need to do so, while the younger ones are too busy or have their own thinking.”

The association is part of the Singapore Liu Kwee Tang, a clan association for members who are surnamed Gong, Hong, Fang, Jiang, Wang and Weng. The Gongs were the last among them to form a clan group of their own.

Despite the stumbling block in recruitment, Mr Kiang said: “I still think it is important to have our own association to represent our own interest and attract more Gongs to join us.”

He added: “I’m still healthy, so I won’t give up on the clan. But the committee members and I are mostly advanced in age, and cannot do much.”

He hopes to find a successor, and he thinks Mr Gong Zheng Fa, a 65-year-old health educator from Shanghai, is a good fit as he is “active and has many ideas”.

Mr Gong, who is a Singapore citizen now, said he is willing to contribute to the group.

“As a new immigrant here, the clan association is a good platform for me to integrate into Singapore society, and at the same time, give back to the community,” he said.

However, he needs time to step up to the task of leading the group.

“The successor has to build a good relationship with his own members, and with other clan associations,” he said. “This takes time.”

He also thinks that the Government should consider helping small and medium-sized clan associations to stay afloat.

“Unlike the big clans, we have limited funds, assets and resources to promote our culture or organise activities to attract new blood,” he said. “Some financial aid will go a long way.”

Mr Gong Yong Ping, a 63-year-old who also hailed from Shanghai, hopes the clan association can survive, and even thrive.

“Gong is a common surname in China but not in Singapore,” he said. “I am happy to connect with the few in our clan, and it really feels like a second family to me.”