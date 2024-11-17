 Car catches fire at carpark in Bukit Batok, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Car catches fire at carpark in Bukit Batok

The fire involved the engine of the car.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FUAD ODEM/FACEBOOK
Kolette Lim for The Straits Times
Nov 17, 2024 05:58 pm

SINGAPORE - A car caught fire at an outdoor carpark in Bukit Batok on the afternoon of Nov 17.

When contacted, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at the carpark of Block 239 Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 at about 12.30pm.

The fire involved the engine of the car, added SCDF.

In a video of the incident posted on Facebook, firefighters are seen extinguishing the fire with a water jet as smoke billows.

The flames appear to be snuffed out in about a minute in the clip. The hood of the car is left badly damaged.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

