 2 killed in fire in Hougang, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

2 killed in fire in Hougang

2 killed in fire in Hougang
Firefighters forced entry into the affected unit, but encountered challenges entering due to excessive items inside.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
2 killed in fire in Hougang
The fire broke out in a unit on the third floor of Block 971 Hougang Street 91.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
2 killed in fire in Hougang
SCDF was alerted to the fire at about 12.40pm.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
2 killed in fire in Hougang
About 30 residents on the first seven floors were evacuated.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Ian Cheng for The Straits Times
Jan 09, 2025 05:47 pm

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a fire at a Housing Board block in Hougang on Jan 9, during which about 30 residents on the first seven floors were evacuated.

The victims were found inside a bedroom during the firefighting operation, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post.

It earlier said it was fighting a fire in a unit on the third floor of Block 971 Hougang Street 91.

Firefighters forced entry into the affected unit, but encountered challenges entering due to an excessive number of items inside, SCDF added.

It was alerted to the fire at about 12.40pm, and with the help of the police, evacuated occupants from levels one to seven as a precautionary measure. According to PropertyGuru, the affected block has 15 floors.

 

[Second Update: Fire @ 971 Hougang Street 91] Earlier today (9 Jan) at about 12:40pm, SCDF was alerted to a fire at...

Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Thursday, January 9, 2025

A resident of a nearby block, who declined to be named, reported hearing two loud bangs past noon.

Firefighters had to force their way into the shophouse, and used two water jets to contain the fire.
Singapore

100 people evacuated in Sembawang shophouse fire

Related Stories

Remains of K.F. Seetoh's sister-in-law found in rubble days after blast

50 evacuated in Tampines fire linked to e-bike battery

Fire breaks out in Redhill flat; 30 people evacuated

“I realised there was a fire only when I saw smoke from outside my window,” she said, adding that she was startled by the loud noises.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.

 

Extremely saddened that a bad fire broke out at a flat at Blk 971 Hougang St 91 around 12.40pm today. SCDF firefighters...

Posted by Ng Ling Ling 黄玲玲 on Thursday, January 9, 2025

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FIRESSCDFhougang