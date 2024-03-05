Car crushed in KJE accident with 2 tipper trucks and trailer

The front of a car was crushed in a multi-vehicle accident on the Kranji Expressway (KJE) on the morning of March 2.

Stomper Lim shared a video of the accident's aftermath showing the damaged white Nissan car behind two tipper trucks and a trailer on the expressway.

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at 10.10am to the accident along KJE towards Tuas near the Brickland Road exit.

The 57-year-old male car driver and his 16-year-old male passenger were conscious when taken to National University Hospital.

The Land Transport Authority tweeted about the accident at 10.13am, advising motorists to avoid lanes two and three.

The police told Stomp that investigations are ongoing.