Car-free Sunday to return on March 17

People cycling near National Gallery Singapore during the last Car-Free Sunday event in 2019.

Come March 17, people will be able to walk, run and cycle on some roads in the Civic District and Central Business District (CBD), as Car-Free Sunday returns after a four-year hiatus.

The event will run from 8am till 2pm, with designated roads closed to traffic from 8am to 11am. Visitors can try out inline skating and aeromodelling at two event spaces along St Andrew’s Road and Esplanade Drive. Other activities include an immersive installation, educational games, a mass piloxing workout and a guided walk of the Civic District Tree Trail.

The Singapore Fashion Runway (SFR), a social enterprise that supports people with special needs or from disadvantaged groups, will launch a special Active Mobility collection at the event. The collection will include T-shirts, bucket hats, sling bags and zip pouches to be modelled by SFR youth, and can be bought off the SFR website.

Bicycles can also be rented at the event.

This is the first Car-Free Sunday since 2019, when a full 5.5km-long stretch of road from the Civic District to the CBD across the Esplanade Bridge was closed off on Oct 27. Then, the event was held from Friday to Sunday.

Car-Free Sunday 2024 is a collaboration between the Land Transport Authority (LTA), Health Promotion Board, Housing Board, National Parks Board, Sport Singapore and the Urban Redevelopment Authority, LTA said in a statement on Feb 23.

Car-Free Sunday was piloted in 2016 over a six-month period, with the last Sunday of each month designated as a car-free day. The 2024 event is aimed at creating greater public awareness of the benefits of walking, cycling and riding public transport as sustainable ways to travel.

LTA’s chief executive Ng Lang said: “Besides promoting our car-lite goal and encouraging active mobility, we hope this edition of Car-Free Sunday can give the public a glimpse of what is possible when we reimagine our road spaces to be more Walk-Cycle-Ride-friendly.”

More information about road closures and activities will be available on the Car-Free Sunday 2024 website closer to the event’s date.