Cement replacement at Sengkang block a temporary fix to prevent accidents

Photographs of a layer of cement replacing cracked tiles at a Housing Board block in Anchorvale have been circulating online, with commenters on social media questioning the move.

Images shared on the Singapore Matters Facebook page show several cement patches filling in the areas with missing tiles. Lines can also be seen across the concrete, drawn to match the grout lines between the tiles.

“Instead of replacing cracked tiles with suitable tiles, the town council simply lay concrete instead,” alleged the text on the post, which noted that the photos were shared by “disappointed residents” at Block 333 Anchorvale Link in Sengkang.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) said that levelling the ground with cement was an “urgent but temporary measure” to prevent accidents that may result from people tripping.

“The precinct is currently undergoing repair and redecoration (R&R) works, and the cluster has already been prioritised. During the R&R, epoxy flakes will be applied, as a refresh of the entire void deck,” it said, without giving details about when the works will be completed.

“In the meantime, it is not economically prudent to expend excess funds in repairing the tiles, only for them to potentially be covered over later by the flake flooring, or stained by the large-scale repainting works that is part of the process.”

SKTC said it regrets that this was not well-communicated to its residents. It will be sharing an update with affected residents through notices posted in the area.

According to an article on LinkedIn by UK-based flooring contractor Floortrak, flake flooring is a type of epoxy floor coating that can be both decorative and durable. It can be used to protect and decorate new concrete surfaces, or “breathe life” into old ones.

According to a Floortrak representative, epoxy resists heat, abrasion, bacteria and germs, and can last for a long time without cracking or peeling.