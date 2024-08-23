Changi, Seletar airports to screen visitors for mpox

Starting today, there will be temperature and visual screening at Changi and Seletar airports for inbound travellers and crew arriving on flights from places which may be exposed to the risk of mpox outbreaks.

Similar screening measures will also be implemented at sea checkpoints for crew and passengers arriving on ships from mpox-affected areas.

The Ministry of Health said there are no direct flights between Singapore and any mpox-outbreak country to date.

Travellers who have fever, rash and/or symptoms compatible with mpox will be referred for medical assessment.

As at Aug 22, 13 confirmed cases of mpox have been detected this year, all of which are of the less severe Clade II infections. There have been no mpox Clade I cases detected in Singapore to date.

The outbreak thus far remains generally confined to Africa, with two cases of the more severe mpox Clade I reported in Sweden and Thailand. There are currently no reports of local spread in these two countries.

The prevailing precautionary measures to detect and manage mpox cases remain unchanged – travellers are required to report mpox-related symptoms and travel history through the SG Arrival Card.

Medical practitioners are to notify MOH of all suspect mpox cases. Suspect cases will be isolated in hospital so they can be further assessed and tested for mpox.

Contact tracing is conducted for all confirmed cases of mpox – identified contacts will be informed to monitor their health for symptoms and to seek medical advice if unwell. Close contacts will also be offered vaccination to reduce the risk of mpox infection.

Returning travellers, especially from countries affected by mpox, should seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms within 21 days of their return. They should inform their doctor of their recent travel and exposure history.