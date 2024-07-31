'I thought cancer affects only smokers and drinkers'

A woman who acts with determination can achieve anything, said 41-year-old Gowri Varalakshmi, who has recovered from breast cancer.

Originally from Visakhapatnam, India, she moved to Singapore in 2009 after getting married and found work as a quality control engineer.

Ms Gowri travelled to China with her daughter in June 2019 to visit her husband who was working there.

That was when she felt a pain in her right breast and described it as if she had been stabbed with a knife.

After returning to Singapore with her daughter a month later, the same pain returned. Even though her husband, who was still in China, urged her to seek medical help, Ms Gowri hesitated.

When her husband was in Singapore in December 2019, Ms Gowri had a high fever. Medical tests revealed she had Stage 2 breast cancer.

"I was shocked and saddened to hear this news because I thought cancer affected only smokers and drinkers," she told Tamil Murasu.

Ms Gowri recalled her doctor saying that long hours at her machine-testing job and unhealthy eating habits had increased her risk of developing breast cancer.

Her husband, who had returned to China for work, could not return to Singapore as planned due to the travel restrictions during the pandemic.

In 2020, Ms Gowri found herself fighting for her life, her 11-year-old daughter a pillar of support during the difficult period.

Hoping to get additional support, Ms Gowri joined the Breast Cancer Foundation.

"Meeting other members battling breast cancer gave me confidence," she said.

Ms Gowri has been cancer-free since 2023 and is now working in an administrative role. She leads a healthy lifestyle and dedicates her free time to raising awareness about breast cancer.

"I believe that if I tell my story to 10 people, they will tell it to 10 people they know, creating awareness," she said.

Ms Gowri urges women to adopt a healthy lifestyle, perform regular self-exams and undergo medical check-ups yearly.

Her advice for women fighting breast cancer: "No matter what difficulties you face, don't worry, don't lose hope, know that this too shall pass."