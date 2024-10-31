China nationals caught smuggling duty-unpaid cigarettes in toys

Singapore Customs officers uncovered seven parcels with cigarettes hidden in plush toys declared as “decorations” in a two-day operation.

Three Chinese nationals, aged between 21 and 28, were caught smuggling duty-unpaid cigarettes inside soft toys.

In a Facebook post on Oct 30, the Singapore Customs said three men – who are all student pass holders – were caught in a two-day operation from Oct 22 to 23.

Following a referral from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Singapore Customs officers uncovered seven parcels with cigarettes hidden in plush toys declared as “decorations”.

A total of 115 packets and 19 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized, with the duties and goods and services tax evaded amounting to about $1,279, the Singapore Customs said.

A 21-year-old Chinese national was arrested in Tao Ching Road with 70 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes in four parcels.

He allegedly received these parcels on behalf of an overseas friend, who had instructed him to either deliver the items or arrange collection for buyers in Singapore. He was charged in court on Oct 25.

Two other Chinese nationals, aged 22 and 28, were fined $3,000 and $2,500 for importing the other three parcels.