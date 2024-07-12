Chinese couple hold wedding banquet at Sengkang pavilion

Singapore permanent resident Amy Cheong, who was then Assistant Director (Membership Department) at National Trades Union Congress, insinuated in a Facebook post in 2012 that a Malay wedding held at the void deck cost merely $50.

Perhaps she was referring to the rental fee payable to the relevant Town Council (TC).

The HDB void deck, link building and pavilion can be rented for less than $100 for weddings and birthday parties, according to the TC websites.

Malay weddings at the neighbourhood's common areas have always been a common sight.

Chinese couples, on the other hand, have largely opted to hold their wedding banquets at restaurants or hotels.

But bucking this trend recently were 39-year-old Wu Jingwen and 34-year-old Shen Huiyun, who held their wedding banquet at the 186 Rivervale Crescent pavilion.

The couple had 15 tables of guests at their July 6 banquet, the pavilion decked with wedding decor and there was even a reception counter to receive the guests at the entrance – just like at hotel banquets.

Mr Wu told Shin Min Daily News that he and Ms Shen started preparations in February and they spent about $10,000. The pavilion set-up included a karaoke set for their guests.

The winning factor in holding their wedding banquet at the neighbourhood pavilion: convenience.

“My parents are both over 60 years old, and some of my elderly relatives have difficulty walking, so we hold the event here," said Mr Wu, adding that he and Ms Shen invited family, friends and neighbours.

"Their children can bring them here and walk directly into the venue after getting out of the vehicle.

"The red packet does not even matter. What is important is that everyone can come for dinner and have fun together."